Woman struck by vehicle near St. Lawrence Market on Jan. 3 dies in hospital
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 9:40AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 9:41AM EST
An elderly woman who was struck by a vehicle near St. Lawrence Market earlier this month has succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
The 80-year-old woman was walking her dog at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 when she was hit by a southbound vehicle while crossing The Esplanade at Lower Sherbourne Street.
The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, however she was pronounced dead in hospital on Wednesday morning, police say.
No charges have been filed in connection with the accident at this time.