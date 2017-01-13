

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly woman who was struck by a vehicle near St. Lawrence Market earlier this month has succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The 80-year-old woman was walking her dog at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 when she was hit by a southbound vehicle while crossing The Esplanade at Lower Sherbourne Street.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, however she was pronounced dead in hospital on Wednesday morning, police say.

No charges have been filed in connection with the accident at this time.