Woman struck, seriously injured in North York
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 25, 2016 10:50PM EST
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in North York Sunday night.
The woman was struck at Leslie Street near Highway 401, Toronto police said. Toronto Paramedic Services described her injuries as serious but non-life-threatening.
The northbound lanes of Leslie Street have been closed between Highway 401 and Sheppard Avenue East as police investigate.