

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One woman is in hospital this morning with serious injuries after a stabbing in Cabbagetown.

Const. David Hopkinson said police received a call shortly before 3:30 a.m. for reports of a person with a knife near Sherbourne and Carlton streets.

He said the caller told police that one person was chasing another person in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a female who had been stabbed.

She was taken to a trauma centre with serious facial injuries but police say she is expected to survive.

Investigators say they are searching for three female suspects. No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.