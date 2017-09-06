

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 30s is suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the downtown core.

The collision took place around 11 p.m. at Dundas Street East and Jarvis Street.

Toronto paramedics said they could not confirm if the victim’s injuries were life-threatening saying they appear to be “serious.”

No charges have been laid in connection with this crash.

Police are investigating the area.