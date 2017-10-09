

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Monday.

The collision took place in the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

After the crash, Toronto Paramedics said the woman suffered serious injuries but police later said she was in non-life-threatening condition.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.