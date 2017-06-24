Woman sustains non-life threatening injuries after stabbing in downtown park
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:17AM EDT
One woman is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing at a downtown park late Friday night and another is being sought as a suspect in the incident.
The stabbing took place in George Hislop Park near Isabella Street and Yonge Street at around 11:30 p.m.
Police say a female suspect in her early 20s is still outstanding.
A motivation for the stabbing has not yet been determined, according to police.