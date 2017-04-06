Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from back of garbage truck
A woman has life-threatening injuries after falling from the back of a garbage truck in Scarborough.
It happened at around 2 p.m. near Cliffside Drive and Folcroft Avenue, which is in the vicinity of Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue.
It is not known whether the truck was moving at the time of the accident.
Police initially said that the woman was unconscious; however it is not known whether she has since regained consciousness.
Paramedics say the woman has an injury to her head and will be transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.