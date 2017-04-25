Woman wanted after loaded handgun seized from downtown condo
Golob Zandkarimi, 26, is shown in a Toronto police handout image. (Toronto police)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 12:29PM EDT
A 26-year-old woman is wanted for numerous firearms offences after investigators seized a loaded handgun from a downtown condo last year.
On Oct. 12, members of the gun and gang task force executed a search warrant at 8 The Esplanade, Unit 3810.
They allegedly found a loaded .45 calibre handgun as well as a small quantity of marijuana inside.
A suspect identified as Golob Zandkarimi is wanted for possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, careless storage of a firearm and marijuana possession.
She is also known as Rosa Zandkarimi. She is described as five-feet-five inches tall and 120 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2510, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).