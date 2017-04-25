

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 26-year-old woman is wanted for numerous firearms offences after investigators seized a loaded handgun from a downtown condo last year.

On Oct. 12, members of the gun and gang task force executed a search warrant at 8 The Esplanade, Unit 3810.

They allegedly found a loaded .45 calibre handgun as well as a small quantity of marijuana inside.

A suspect identified as Golob Zandkarimi is wanted for possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, careless storage of a firearm and marijuana possession.

She is also known as Rosa Zandkarimi. She is described as five-feet-five inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2510, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).