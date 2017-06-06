Woman wanted in murder of Markham man surrenders to police
Laurie Phan, 22, is seen in this photo released by York Regional Police.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 9:48AM EDT
The second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old Markham man has surrendered to police, investigators confirmed Tuesday.
York Regional Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 22-year-old Laurie Phan on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Noel Williams this past February.
Williams was shot and killed on Feb. 10 at a home on Hillwood Street, near McCowan Road and Bur Oak Avenue.
In April, a suspect identified by police as 28-year-old Richmond Hill resident Jasper Atienza was charged with first-degree murder in the case.
At around 5 p.m. Monday, police say Phan surrendered to police.
She has been charged with first-degree murder.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the case to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865.