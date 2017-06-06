

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old Markham man has surrendered to police, investigators confirmed Tuesday.

York Regional Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 22-year-old Laurie Phan on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Noel Williams this past February.

Williams was shot and killed on Feb. 10 at a home on Hillwood Street, near McCowan Road and Bur Oak Avenue.

In April, a suspect identified by police as 28-year-old Richmond Hill resident Jasper Atienza was charged with first-degree murder in the case.

At around 5 p.m. Monday, police say Phan surrendered to police.

She has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the case to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865.