

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two suspects who allegedly attacked a woman in Kensington Market last week and then robbed her of her belongings have been arrested.

Police say the woman was walking in the Nassau Street and Augusta Avenue area at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday when she was approached from behind by a man and a woman who she did not know.

Police allege that the suspects then punched the woman in the face repeatedly before robbing her of her belongings.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Police say the woman was hospitalized as a result of her injuries.

Stephanie Hussey, 33, of Toronto, and Tyrell Williams, 28, of Markham, were both arrested on Monday.

Hussey and Williams are facing a combined 16 charges, including robbery from a person with violence, fraud and possession/use of a credit card obtained by an offence.