City crews are working to save the volleyball courts at Woodbine Beach after a series of intense rain storms and gusting winds forced waves further onto the beach than they’ve been in decades.

“The pond is increasing in level every rain storm we have,” said Toronto and Region Conservation Authority waterfront specialist Nancy Gaffney on Monday as it continued to pour.

The volleyball courts took a beating over the weekend as relentless rains wiped out a third of the beach space in the city’s east-end Beach neighbourhood.

“It’s a big situation because it has been ongoing for a couple of weeks now, just the amount of water that is in the city,” said Gaffney. “It’s difficult to manage event after event.”

The city estimates over 100-metres of beach have been lost in some parts of Ashbridges Bay.

“I’ve been here for 30 years and never seen the water like this,” a Beaches resident told CTV News Toronto. “It’s higher than normal, the waves have been more consistent. Usually we have two or three storms that do minimal damage on the boardwalk, but this is unbelievable.”

With volleyball season kicking off May 8, crews are trying to combat rising water levels in Lake Ontario that are making their way onto the waterfront.

“We are working to ensure the courts are ready for the start of the season, but continued storm activity will impact this,” Matthew Cutler, a spokesperson for Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation told CP24.

But last month’s extreme wet weather, which the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said “has been well above normal,” has taken its toll.

According to the group, Lake Ontario has risen 45 centimetres in the last month and is expected to remain high.

“We do anticipate that it will continue to rise for the next few weeks, but will continue to be high right until the end of the summer,” Gaffney told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

In an effort to ensure the short-term safety of Woodbine Beach, city staff and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority are using heavy equipment to build sand berms and to install armour stones – piles of large rocks that protect against wave action and prevent erosion.

“We are trying to push the sand from other areas of Woodbine Beach to try and maximize the usable areas before the volleyball season starts,” she said.

Last month, crews were able to “shore up” the 97-year-old Leuty Lifeguard Station, a beloved but aging darling of the Beaches, as well as the three-kilometre boardwalk that runs from Woodbine Beach to Balmy Beach.

Once again the historic landmark – the Leuty Lifeguard Station – is being threatened by high waves.

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is attempting to remove the new inner pond.

“We will try and get back to a usable nature with the rainfall we expect over the next couple of weeks; it’s going to be difficult to remove the lake entirely,” Gaffney said.

Despite these adverse conditions, Ontario Volleyball Association says the season will begin when it’s supposed to.

“Our spring season doesn’t utilize all the courts down at Ashbridges Bay, so the courts that we do require for May 8th will be all set to go,” said Ontario Volleyball Association beach manager Suzanne Wallace.