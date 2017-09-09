

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Woodbine Racetrack held a moment of silence today to honour a longtime exercise rider that was killed in a training accident.

Darren Fortune, 43, was thrown off his horse following a collision with another horse at around 7 a.m. on Friday. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

In light of the tragic accident, Woodbine Racetrack cancelled a slate of races that were planned for Friday afternoon but today’s races will go ahead, with the moment of silence scheduled to take place after the seventh race of the day at around 4:25 p.m.

Fortune had worked as an exercise rider since 2008 and "was a familiar face to many racing fans," according to the Woodbine Entertainment Group.

All jockeys, valets and gate crew at today’s races wore black arm bands to honour Fortune.

