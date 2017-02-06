

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A Woodbridge homeowner said he came home Sunday afternoon to find a stranger bolting out his back door.

The man, who lives in the Langstaff Road and Valeria Boulevard neighbourhood, told police he got home around 5:20 p.m. and immediately heard someone in his house. He then saw a man run out of the back of the house, and flee the property by jumping fences.

Officers who responded to the 911 call came with the canine unit and with the help of search dogs, authorities were able to locate a suspect hiding in a pine tree in a backyard on Bourbon Street .

Police allege they also found a quantity of stolen jewelry.

A 19-year-old suspect of no fixed address has been charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of break and enter tools.

The suspect, identified as Bastian Fuenzalida Castaneda, was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing Monday.