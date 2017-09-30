Worker critically hurt after falling off roof in East York
Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 3:36PM EDT
A worker has been taken to hospital in critical condition after falling off a roof in East York.
It happened near Sutherland Drive and Astor Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.
Toronto police initially reported that the victim suffered serious injuries in the fall, but later said the worker’s condition had worsened.
Paramedics say the victim, believed to be a man in his 50s, was taken to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
