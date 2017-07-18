

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Paramedics say one worker was killed following an industrial accident in North York this morning.

At around 8 a.m. Tuesday, paramedics say a male worker was found pinned under a machine at an address on Eddystone Avenue, in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics say.

The circumstances around the incident were not immediately clear and the age of the victim has not been released.