

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A worker in his 50s has been taken to hospital with a serious foot injury after slipping and falling into a 10-foot trench at a work site in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the site on Kirkdene Drive, in the Port union Road and Highway 401 area, at around 8:50 a.m.

First responders managed to get the man out of the trench within minutes, but he had sustained a serious foot injury in the fall and was taken to hospital to be treated, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said.

The Ministry of Labour has notified of the incident.