

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following an industrial accident in midtown Toronto.

Police say the man was driving a Bobcat utility vehicle at a work site near Eglinton Avenue and Gilgorm Road when he struck a steel beam at around 9:10 a.m.

The man sustained a chest injury as a result of the accident, police say.

It is not known whether the Ministry of Labour will be called to the scene to investigate.