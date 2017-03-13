

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The World Wildlife Fund- Canada has announced a new $10,000 conservation award in honour of slain philanthropist Glen Davis.

The award, named the Glen Davis Conservation Leadership Prize, will be handed out for the first time in May, 10 years after the Canadian businessman was murdered.

Davis was shot and killed on May 18, 2007 in an underground parking garage near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue. He was 66 years old.

Three people, including Davis' godson Marshall Ross, were later convicted of first-degree murder in his death.

The prize, according to a news release issued by WWF, aims to honour Davis’ contributions, including his support for the WWF-Canada’s Endangered Spaces Campaign and his support for the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society.

WWF says the award will help “a worthy candidate do things such as pay the rent and buy groceries, recognizing that conservation activists often experience financial hardship in order to do what they do.”

The successful candidate, the WWF adds, will be someone who “played a key role in bringing- or being on the cusp of bringing- meaningful protections to identifiable land or marine ecosystems in Canada” or “led a foundational initiative regarding species or spaces that leaves Canada measurably better off.”

The recipient must also have demonstrated personal financial need.

Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on May 1 and the winner will be announced on May 18.