

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Longtime city councillor and former budget chief Shelley Carroll has been appointed as the Liberal party’s candidate in the newly-created riding of Don Valley North.

Carroll, who has represented Don Valley East on council since 2003, announced her intention to seek the nomination back in October.

At the time, she told reporters that she was looking forward to vying for the right to carry the Liberal banner in the 2018 election.

However, it was announced on Tuesday that Premier Kathleen Wynne has appointed Carroll as the Liberal candidate in the riding.

The Ontario Liberal Party constitution allows the party leader to appoint up to five candidates per general election.

The constitution says that those appointments can be made at the “unfettered discretion” of the leader provided that they believe it is “in the best interests of the party.”

“I’m thrilled to take this next step in my career of public service, and very honoured by the Premier’s confidence in me,” Carroll said in a press release. “The Ontario Liberal government is an amazing partner for the City of Toronto, whether through the massive amounts of funding to build transit across the city, or else the critical work to invest in our schools, hospitals, and other vital public services. I got into politics to oppose Conservative cuts and I am so grateful for the work the Ontario Liberal government has done and continues to do to rebuild our public services, including right here in Toronto.”

Currently, Carroll is the deputy speaker at council. Carroll also sits on the Toronto Transit Commission board, the Toronto Police Services Board and the city’s budget and economic development committees.

She is the first candidate appointed by Wynne to run in the 2018 election.

In a press release Wynne said that Carroll has a “fantastic track record of supporting our shared work to invest in Toronto transit, childcare, and education.”

The 2018 provincial election is scheduled to be held on or before June 7.