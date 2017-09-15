

Brenda Molina-Navidad, CP24.com





A York Regional Police officer has been charged with assault after a man was seriously injured during an arrest in Keswick, Ont. in April.

Officers were called to investigate a complaint in the Glenwoods Avenue and The Queensway South area on the night of April 5, according to the Special Investigations Unit.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and the SIU said there was an interaction between the man and the officer.

The following morning, the 30-year-old was said to have been suffering from a serious injury.

The SIU investigated the incident. York Regional Police Const. Wesley Ollson, 39, has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Ollson is expected to appear in court on Oct. 3, 2017.

The SIU is a provincial agency that investigates incidents where a civilian is seriously injured or killed while in the presence of police.