

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A York Regional Police officer who was convicted in 2016 of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop is once again facing similar charges.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the Special Investigations Unit said that the officer has been charged with two additional counts of sexual assault and two counts of breach of trust following an investigation that began late last year.

The SIU says that it was contacted by the York Regional Police on Nov. 2 concerning “complaints of a sexual nature” against the officer.

According to the SIU, a 26-year-old woman had alleged that she was sexually assaulted between August and December of 2014, prompting the YRP to contact the arm’s length agency.

The officer was then arrested on Thursday following an investigation by the SIU.

Const. Young Min von Seefried, 35, subsequently appeared before a Newmarket court but has had his bail hearing adjourned until July 13.

The officer was previously found guilty on Nov. 17 in an unrelated matter, after a 21-year-old woman alleged that he had sexually assaulted her during a traffic stop in Markham two years prior. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison as a result of that conviction.

The officer remains suspended without pay as he has been since his conviction, Const. Andy Pattenden confirmed to CP24.

Pattenden says a Professional Standards Bureau investigation remains ongoing.