

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A York Regional Police officer has pleaded guilty to an assault that involved a K-9 dog.

The victim was a man who was on the ground in the process of being arrested.

Const. Michael Partridge admitted to his role in the assault which left the man with minor injuries on March 30, 2016.

Police in York Region were investigating a series of break-and-enters in the GTA and were looking for three suspects. The investigation led the officers involved to downtown Toronto where they worked with local police.

During the investigation, two suspects involved fled on foot.

While being sought by police, one of the two suspects eventually stopped running and lay face down in an alley.

A video – that was shown in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday – showed Partridge kicking the suspect and punching him while the dog bit down on his arm. The suspect was on the ground while the attack took place.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said a review was completed by supervisors when they became aware of the video.

“The officer’s command staff advised me of the incident on April 14, 2016 and I immediately requested that the Toronto Police Service conduct an independent investigation into the incident as it took place in TPS jurisdiction,” Jolliffe said.

Charges for assault and assault with a weapon - the weapon being the dog – were then laid against Partridge by Toronto police on August 24, 2016. Partridge eventually pleaded guilty to the assault charge which allowed him to avoid a trial.

A Chief’s complaint was also issued under the Police Services Act by Jolliffe, which was conducted by members of the York Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau.

“I am of course disappointed that the actions of a member of York Regional Police led to circumstances that resulted in a criminal charge for assault, however I am committed to accountability and operating with transparency and integrity, which is why I asked the TPS to investigate the matter,” Jolliffe said.

With files from The Canadian Press