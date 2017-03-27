

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York University says it has launched an internal investigation after a “troubling incident” involving a loss prevention officer at a campus drug store reportedly sent a student to hospital.

A video of the incident, which occurred on Friday at the on-campus shopping centre York Lanes, was posted on the York University Black Students' Alliance Facebook page and shows a man screaming “help me” while lying on the ground outside the entrance to a Shoppers Drug Mart.

The man is surrounded by security officers and bystanders in the video.

York University Black Students' Alliance claims the loss prevention officer tackled the student, which resulted in the student’s leg being twisted at a 90-degree angle.

“Procedures are put in place in order to ensure the safety of the LPO [loss prevention officer] as well as the students who frequent the store, these procedures were not followed,” a statement posted on the student group’s social media page read.

“Instead of Toronto Police Services being called the LPO executed their own brand of justice where they had no jurisdiction to do so. They are not paid to place their hands on folks who come in and out of the stores they are hired by.”

The group said what is “extremely concerning” is that York University security was on scene following the incident but was unable to assist the student due to a policy put in place by the York University Development Corporation.

“There are multiple private corporations within York Lanes that follow the very policy which gives York security zero jurisdiction in interacting with incidences between the corporations and students,” the student group said.

“This could’ve happened to any other student in any other facility within York Lanes.”

York University called the incident “troubling” in a statement sent to CP24 Monday.

“We want to be clear that our first concern is always for the safety and security of York students and community members,” the statement read.

“We are awaiting further details and will not presume the outcome of any investigation. We understand that many members of our community have questions, including the University.”

York added that an internal investigation is already underway.

“Acts of violence are not tolerated. We will review policies related to private security employed by University tenants,” the statement concluded.

Shoppers Drug Mart says it will be conducting its own investigation into the incident.

“Shoppers Drug Mart stores often employ third party loss prevention officers to help deter and identify theft,” the company’s written statement read.

“We never encourage physical interaction between loss prevention representatives and individuals in our stores. We will conduct a thorough investigation of this incident.”