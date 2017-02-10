

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two men and a woman are alleged to have been involved in a frightening home invasion described as “predatory” and “violent” by Toronto police.

The incident occurred in the Don Mills neighbourhood at a home in the Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East area on Feb. 7 at around 7:20 p.m.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman was at home with her seven-year-old daughter and 10-month-old infant when two men knocked at her door.

When the woman opened the door, the men forced their way into the home, police said.

Police said the men assaulted the woman and forced her into a bedroom with her two young children while the intruders ransacked the home.

The men eventually made off with the woman’s laptop.

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators believe that a young woman let the men into the building and directed them.

Police have identified the woman as 21-year-old Najai Pierce of Toronto.

One of the men has been identified by police as 25-year-old Bruno Camara, also of Toronto. Police say Camara goes by several aliases, including: Wendy Adams, 25, Gabriel Dompierre, 23, Maxime Mattia, 23, Gabriel Compierre, 23, Xavier Pichette, 23.

“Police are particularly concerned due to the predatory nature and violence allegedly used,” investigators said in a news release Friday.

Several suspect images were released by police on Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the 33 Division Street Violence Task Force at 416-808-3300 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).