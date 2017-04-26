

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The wallet belonging to a missing elderly woman last seen in July was recently found by someone fishing in Bronte Creek, Halton Regional Police confirmed Wednesday.

On Monday, police said the wallet of 79-year-old Helen Robertson, who has been missing since July 5, was discovered in a football field at Norton Park near Dundas Street and Tim Dobbie Drive in Burlington.

At the time, police said they believed the brown, leather wallet had been moved to the area and made an appeal to the person who found it to come forward.

On Tuesday night, police received a call from a youth, who confirmed he had initially discovered the wallet while fishing in Bronte Creek.

According to police, the youth, who does not live in Halton Region, said he found the wallet while walking up an embankment as he was about to leave the area.

The youth later went to Norton Park, where he was attending a sporting event, and accidentally left the wallet behind.

“At the time, the youth did not know the significance of this wallet and investigators are grateful that he came forward,” a news release issued by Halton Regional Police read.

Robertson was last seen on July 5, 2016 at her home on Appleby Line and Upper Middle Road in northeast Burlington.

This new piece of information has led police to the area of Appleby Line and Harrison Court, where a ground search is underway.

Police say they have notified Robertson’s family about the new search.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2385 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).