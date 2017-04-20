

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police say that more than 100 men have been arrested as part of a multi-year human trafficking investigation involving children.

Police say that the suspects were all arrested in York Region but, in many cases, hailed from other places in the GTA and elsewhere in Ontario.

The suspects are all accused of purchasing prostituted children, police say.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. tomorrow to provide further details on the investigation.

Deputy Chief Tom Carrique and Detective Sergeant Thai Truong will be among those speaking.

A representative from the Ministry of the Attorney General will also be on hand.