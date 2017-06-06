

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police were called to a grocery store on the Vaughan side of Thornhill Tuesday after a fight broke out between two elderly women.

The fight started in the parking lot of a grocery store on Centre Street, near Dufferin Street, shortly after 11 a.m.

Bystanders reported seeing the two women hitting each other with canes.

The fight broke off a short time later, with no injuries reported.

It’s not clear what sparked the skirmish.

Police are investigating.