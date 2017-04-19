

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect involved in what investigators have described as a “serious sexual assault” of a teenage girl in Vaughan.

In a news release issued Wednesday, York Regional Police say an investigation was launched on April 5 after police were contacted by the parents of a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, the parents informed officers that their young daughter had been sexually assaulted.

Upon further investigation, police say they learned that the girl and the male suspect came into contact with one another through the social media site Whisper.

Police allege the suspect engaged in conversations of a sexual nature with the victim and after a few days of communicating, ultimately arranged to meet with her.

On April 4, police say the suspect went to the victim’s home in Vaughan and sexually assaulted her.

The girl was later taken to hospital to be treated for injuries she sustained during the alleged incident, police added.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims. The suspect has been known to use the name ‘leafs nation’ on Whisper and police are asking anyone who has communicated with him to come forward.

Const. Laura Nicolle said the app allows users to remain anonymous and does not require the user to post a photo of themselves.

The suspect has been described as a black male who is between the ages of 25 and 30 years old. Police also believe the man has a medium build and short, black hair.

“Investigators are currently pursuing a number of investigative leads as a result of evidence collected and urging this man to consult legal counsel to turn himself in,” the police service’s news release read.

Officers have canvassed the area around the girl’s home to see if anyone spotted anything suspicious on the day of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact York Regional Police’s Special Victims Unit- Sexual Assault unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.