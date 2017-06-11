

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Zoo workers voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement with the City of Toronto, clearing another hurdle for the local attraction to open after a month-long strike.

CUPE Local 1600 said the successful ratification vote means the Zoo’s board of management must vote on the deal on Monday.

Once the board of management accepts the deal, the Zoo could re-open as soon as this week.

“While we are looking forward to returning to work and to looking after the animals we so deeply care about, our employer should be under no illusions that this was an easy decision for us to collectively take. This was a month of struggle, for the right reasons, and I am incredibly proud of what our members have achieved,” CUPE 1600 President Christine McKenzie said in a news release.

Four-hundred zoo workers went on strike May 11. The union said a major point of contention was securing language protecting workers from being contracted out.

It is not known what language concerning job security is contained in the new agreement.