

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Friday afternoon.

It happened on Leslie Street near West Wilmot, just north of Highway 7, shortly before 5 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

According to York Regional Police, one person sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and one other person may have suffered serious injuries.

Both have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A third victim suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Leslie Street is closed between Highway 7 and East Beaver Creek Drive as crews tend to the scene.

Police believe the closure will last some time due to the investigation.