

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police remain at the scene of a late night shooting in Brampton that claimed the life of one man and sent another to hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers were first dispatched to a townhouse complex on Garden Gate Circle near Hurontario Street and Highway 407 at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Once on scene, officers found a 28-year-old man without vital signs on a driveway. That man was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.

A short time late, police then became aware of a second victim with gunshot wounds who made his own way to hospital.

“Through investigation we found that there was a second victim from this incident that was taken to hospital not by ambulance but on his own accord,” Const. Mark Fisher told CP24. “He has since been transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto but I don’t have an update on his condition.”

Police are appealing to anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Police are also interested in speaking with any area residents with surveillance camera footage.

No suspect information has been released at this point.