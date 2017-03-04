

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two Toronto police officers are being credited with helping a mother safely deliver a baby boy in the back seat of a cab early Saturday morning.

Police in 55 Division were contacted by paramedics at around 1:20 a.m. after a woman went into labour in the back seat of a taxi near Dundas Street and Coxwell Avenue.

Paramedics were already on the way to the call at the time police were contacted, however the two officers were the first on scene.

According to Const. Caroline De Kloet, one of the officers “coached the mother” and provided her with instructions during the birth while the other officers held the baby.

Paramedics arrived on scene immediately following the birth and transported the mother and child to hospital.

Both are “doing well,” according to De Kloet.