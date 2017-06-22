

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of three suspects who allegedly robbed a 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in the city’s Dovercourt Park neighbourhood earlier this month.

Police say the victims were walking near Dovercourt Road and Northumberland Street at around 7:25 p.m. on June 5 when they were accosted by three men who demanded money.

Police say the men then threatened to “put a knife to the man's and boy's throats” unless they complied with their demands.

At that point, police allege that the men went through the victim’s pockets and removed cash.

The suspects then ran from the scene and entered Ossington Station using the Delaware Avenue entrance. Police say that they believe the suspects ultimately fled on a westbound train.