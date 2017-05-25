

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on their investigation into a deadly shooting in a Dufferin Street parking lot last month.

Hamilton resident Leonard Pinnock, 33, was waiting in a vehicle parked outside a strip mall near Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on April 21 when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.

At the time, police said that the shooting appeared to be a “random attack.”

Police also appealed to area residents to check their backyards for evidence after witnesses reported seeing a number of males fleeing the scene through rear yards.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters on College Street.

Det. Sgt. Joyce Schertzer will be speaking with reporters.