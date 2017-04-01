

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A sixth motorcyclist has been charged after police say aggressive driving led to a fatal collision and an incident of violent road rage last summer.

Following an eight month long investigation, Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged six people in connection with two separate incidents on GTA highways.

The most recent incident occurred on September 22, 2016 at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Highway 427 near Dundas Street.

According to investigators, a group of motorcyclists were slowing down traffic while performing stunts on the highway. During this execution, a road rage incident ignited between a motorist and the group of motorcycle riders.

Police said the vehicle and motorcycle riders involved in this incident stopped on Highway 401 near Dixie Road. It is alleged that a female passenger got out of the vehicle and was then assaulted by a motorcyclist.

The driver of the vehicle subsequently fled the scene and was then chased by the group of motorcyclists before crashing on Aerowood Drive in Mississauga.

The motorcyclists then fled the area.

In a similar incident, a group of motorcyclists were also slowing down traffic while performing stunts on Highway 401 near Allen Road on July 23, 2016 at around 3:30 a.m.

As a result of this activity, a collision occurred between several motorcyclists and a transport truck. One of the motorcyclists was killed in this crash. The remaining motorcyclists fled the area before officials arrived.

Police later identified the victim of the crash as Toronto resident Mauro Bustelo.

On Tuesday, the OPP and other officials executed six search warrants involved in this case on several locations throughout the Toronto area. During this time, they placed five people under arrest and seized four motorcycles.

A suspect identified as 33-year-old Mitchell Lees, of Richmond Hill, was arrested in connection with both of the incidents.

The remaining four people were arrested and charged in connection with the incident that occurred on July 23, 2016.

On Wednesday, a sixth person connected to this investigation turned himself into police. Toronto-resident Travis Kong, 32, is now facing charges as well. Police did not specify which of the two incidents he has been charged in relation to.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The five initial suspects appeared in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.