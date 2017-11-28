Calgary mayor dons Argos jersey and recites poetry after losing bet to Tory
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 11:19AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 28, 2017 4:45PM EST
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi donned a Toronto Argonauts jersey on Monday to live up to a Grey Cup bet he made with his Toronto counterpart John Tory.
The Calgary Stampeders lost 27-24 to Toronto in last Sunday's CFL championship game in Ottawa.
The loss was a bitter pill for Nenshi, who had to pull on the Argos gear before a council meeting and recite a poem praising the winning team.
The poem ended with this humbling line for one of Calgary's biggest Stampeders fan -- "Now we have business to do and I must end this tale of woe, but I have to wrap it up by saying, `go Toronto Argos, go, go, go.' "
Nenshi is also making a contribution to Toronto's food bank as part of his deal with Tory.
A rally for the 105th Grey Cup champions is set for today in front of Toronto City Hall.