

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A chiropodist at the Rexdale Community Health Centre is facing 12 charges after he allegedly used a hidden camera to film staff members inside a washroom.

Police were dispatched to the health centre on Taber Road near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard on Friday.

Once on scene, officers seized a silver thermos that was located in a staff washroom. Pinhole camera was then located inside that thermos.

Police allege that the suspect was using the camera to film staff members inside the washroom.

Wayne Bassaragh, 48, was arrested on Sunday and charged with 10 counts of voyeurism, one count of mischief and one count of corrupting morals.

Police say that Bassaragh is employed as a chiropodist at the Rexdale Community Health Centre and also works at other clinics with the Greater Toronto Area.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Finch Avenue West on March 31.