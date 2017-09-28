

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A strike that forced the closure of the Toronto Zoo for 34 days in the spring will end up costing the city about $4 million.

According to a report tabled at a meeting of the zoo’s board of management on Thursday, the labour stoppage from May 11 to June 13 meant that 218,012 fewer people than expected were able to visit the zoo.

The report also points out that attendance was down a further 62,125 admissions in the final two weeks of June due to the “residual impact of the labour disruption,” which included the cancellation of school trips.

All told, the drop in visitors translated into a loss of $6.79 million in revenue, though the overall hit to the city was partly reduced through savings in unionized staff salaries that were not paid during the strike.

“As would be expected, with a total of 280,137 fewer visitors (218,012 due to the labour disruption) versus budget in the May - June period, revenues were significantly impacted,” the staff report states.

The zoo was closed to the public during the strike but reopened on June 14 after the union ratified a new four-year agreement.

While the 507,539 visitors to the zoo in July and August represented only 96.5 per cent of the total attendance called for by the zoo’s own budget, attendance through the first 17 days of September appears to be on the rebound with a total of 90,986 visitors (117.4 per cent of what is budgeted) passing through the zoo’s gate.

In the staff report, the zoo’s chief operating officer R.D. Hale explains that although admissions were down slightly from what was budgeted this summer a rise in other revenues “more than offset” that loss.

Hale added that it is “reasonable to conclude” that the zoo would be on budget for 2017 were it not for the labour disruption.

The Toronto Zoo is owned by the city and operated on its behalf by a board of management made up of 12 people, including three city councillors.