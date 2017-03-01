

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The superintendent of a North York condominium building is facing charges after he allegedly entered a unit while nobody was home and then proceeded to commit a sexual act before stealing an unspecified quantity of money.

Police say that a suspect entered a unit in a building near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue on Feb. 17.

It is alleged that the suspect then committed a sexual act inside the residence. It is further alleged that the suspect then took a quantity of money before leaving.

Jorge Leon, 49, of Toronto, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with break-and-enter, mischief and theft under.

Police say that Leon has been the superintendent of the building for more than 14 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).