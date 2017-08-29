

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Hamilton Tiger Cats CEO Scott Mitchell says he now regrets defending his decision to hire a coach mired in a sexual assault investigation involving players at an American college where he was head coach, saying he “misread” the situation.

Mitchell told reporters Tuesday that he regretted initially defending his decision to offer Art Briles a “second chance,” and failed to listen to the public fast enough.

“When the public is that clear about their opposition to something, and I think you acknowledge that you’ve misread a situation . . . you’ve got to clarify that, admit the mistake and be public about that with your fans and supporters, and then you have to move forward.”

On Monday, the TiCats announced they would hire Briles as assistant head coach for offence to newly-minted head coach June Jones.

Briles was fired in May 2016 as head coach of Baylor University’s football program after an investigation found the Texas school mishandled several sexual assault allegations, including some involving three of his football players.

Briles has said publicly he made mistakes during his tenure as head coach at Baylor concerning the allegations.

By Monday evening, the team and the Canadian Football League issued a statement that Briles would not be joining the team, given the overwhelming public opposition to his hiring.

He added that he would have terminated Briles regardless of the CFL Commissioner intervening.

“We got a little too wrapped up in the inner-sanctum of football discussions and forgot about very important things like our standing in the community and how this affects the franchise.”

On Monday, Mitchell told a football blog called 3DownNation that Briles deserved a “second opportunity” to coach and that public opposition was outweighed by support for the decision “behind the scenes.”

Briles travelled to Hamilton prior to his termination. Mitchell said he was “very emotional” when he was told he was no longer welcome to join the team.

“I suspect Art Briles will coach football again, but it won’t be here.”

On Tuesday, Mitchell said the episode will inform future hiring decisions.

Drew Edwards, a football columnist and operator of 3DownNation.com, told CP24 that June Jones sought out Briles as an assistant because they have known each other for decades.

“There were some really good football reasons to bring in Art Briles, but the problem is those football reasons don’t outweigh the obvious reaction and downside.”

Edwards said he thinks TiCats players are largely unconcerned by the controversy, especially given the fact they have lost all eight games they have played this season.

“This is just a giant distraction for them,” Edwards said.