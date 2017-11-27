

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Argonauts have touched down in Toronto with the Grey Cup in tow.

Star quarterback Ricky Ray emerged from the team's charter plane hoisting the coveted trophy.

The team is returning from Ottawa following Sunday's stunning 27-24 win over the favoured Calgary Stampeders.

[IN PICTURES: Argos win 105th Grey Cup]

Ray says it was a quiet flight following a “good after party” Sunday night.

It's Toronto's 17th Grey Cup, a CFL record.

The team will celebrate the win with a city hall rally Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Ray says it will be a chance for the Argos to “celebrate with the fans one last time.”