Argonauts Grey Cup rally set for Tuesday afternoon
Toronto Argonauts head coach Marc Trestman, centre, and players celebrate with the Grey Cup after defeating the Calgary Stampeders in CFL football action in the 105th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 26, 2017 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 11:39AM EST
TORONTO - The Argonauts have touched down in Toronto with the Grey Cup in tow.
Star quarterback Ricky Ray emerged from the team's charter plane hoisting the coveted trophy.
The team is returning from Ottawa following Sunday's stunning 27-24 win over the favoured Calgary Stampeders.
Ray says it was a quiet flight following a “good after party” Sunday night.
It's Toronto's 17th Grey Cup, a CFL record.
The team will celebrate the win with a city hall rally Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Ray says it will be a chance for the Argos to “celebrate with the fans one last time.”