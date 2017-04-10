

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is asking city councillors to help him pressure the province into funding a number of major infrastructure projects in its upcoming budget.

In a letter sent to all 44 members of city council on Sunday, Tory said that the city “simply can’t afford” to have the province on the sideline when it comes to funding major infrastructure in the city, especially in light of the federal government’s commitment to provide municipalities with $20.1 billion in funding for public transit over the next 11 years.

City staff have previously estimated that Toronto is likely to receive about $5 billion of that funding, though the $660 million in previously announced federal funds for the Scarborough subway would be included in that number.

“Now that we have a federal government that is willing to put money on the table, I feel that it is our duty as a city council to stand up for Toronto and make sure this opportunity is not lost,” Tory said in his letter to councillors. “That's why I need your help. I'm asking you today to write to your local MP and MPP, to write to any federal or provincial politician you know, to urge them to make their voice heard on Toronto's needs if we are to build a stronger, fairer city.”

In his letter Tory concedes that the province has been an active partner in funding infrastructure projects in Toronto in recent years but he said that the issue at hand is “about the future” and not the past.

He said that civic leaders need to let the province know that “now is not the time” to “take a pause on funding transit expansion” or to “shrug off the need to repair housing units.”

“We need MPPs to urge the Ontario government to join the federal government and the municipal government in building up transit and building up housing now and into the future,” he said.

Draft letter lists priority projects

Tory’s letter to councillors comes just a few weeks after he chided his colleagues for failing to adequately lobby for funding during a debate over the Scarborough subway.

In addition to Tory’s personal plea to councillors, the letter also includes a draft memo that could be sent to MPP’s.

That letter includes a list of a dozen priority projects “that would benefit from provincial funds matching federal contributions.”

Included on that list is $6.8 billion for a relief subway line, $3.72 billion for SmartTrack and the construction of an Eglinton West LRT, $3.6 billion for the rehabilitation of the Gardiner Expressway and $1.5 billion for a waterfront light rail transit line.

The city currently has about $33 billion in approved but unfunded infrastructure projects.