

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Police are searching for a man they believe walked into a student residence unit and stole a woman’s credit card.

An 18-year-old woman told police that she left her residence building, located near Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street, at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 20.

When she returned, she told police that a credit card she had left inside her home was missing.

Investigators say that the next day, the stolen credit card was used at several stores in the area of Highway 401 and Dufferin Street.

Police have since released a photo taken from security camera footage in an effort to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.