

The Canadian Press





HAMBURG - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a private meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel early today just prior to the official start of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

The two spoke briefly about Trudeau's children for the cameras before going behind closed doors for a 30-minute private meeting to discuss the Canada-Europe free trade agreement (CETA) and strategies to get as many other leaders as possible on board Merkel's energy action plan.

The working paper includes language on everything from fossil fuel subsidies to requirements for companies to disclose the climate impacts of their investments and business practices.

For Merkel, getting 19 of the G20 leaders to sign the document would be a tremendous political success in her battle with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tensions between Merkel and Trump have threatened to upend the G20 and Trudeau was expected to play a bit of a middle man role between the two, including pushing Trump as far as possible towards backing some of the language in the energy action plan.

Merkel and Trump had their own private meeting Thursday night which officials said went well largely because it was brief and contained no significant handshake bloopers.