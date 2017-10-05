Search
Search CP24
X
WATCH LIVE
NEWS
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
VIDEO
CP24 BREAKFAST
Lifestyle
Lotto
MORE
Home
Local
World
Entertainment
Sports
The Mayor
The Chief
Photo Galleries
Toronto
Southern Ontario
Canada
Commuter Centre
Traffic
Transit
Air Travel
Border Crossings
CP24 LIVE
All Video
The Mayor
The Chief
Live at Noon
Hot Property
Autoshop
All Videos
Milestones
Home
Human Interest
Health
Technology
Real Estate
Travel
Top Social Stories
CP24 GO
Video Help
Contact Us
CP24 Supports
Lotto Numbers
Breaking News Email
Talk Shows
Skip to Main Content
Breaking News
SIU investigating double fatal crash on Hwy. 6
Advertisement
CP24 - News video player
Clip link:
Browse Video
Latest News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
CP24 Breakfast
Ask the Mayor
Ask the Chief
Live at Noon
Hot Property
Auto Shop
Know Your Rights
CP24 Live
Watch More Video
CTV
CTV
CTV News
CTV News
Channel
BNN
TSN
RDS
Bravo
Discovery
Channel
E!
MTV
MuchMusic
TMN
Go to Site