

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Properties along Toronto’s waterfront are bracing for more wet weather this week and are working to prevent damage due to potential flooding.

Another dose of wet weather is headed for the GTA on Thursday and the inclement weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a rainfall warning for much of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, Newmarket, Georgina, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, and the regions of Halton and Peel.

“With the ground already saturated, there may be potential for some local flooding,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

“Rain will spread back into southern Ontario from the southwest Thursday reaching eastern Ontario by Friday morning. Total rainfall amounts may approach 50 millimetres in some locales.”

The agency said that between Thursday afternoon and Saturday night, affected areas could see anywhere between 40 and 70 millimetres of rainfall.

In anticipation of the heavy rainfall, the Boulevard Club, located near Sunnyside Beach, is piling sandbags at the edge of the property to keep the water out.

The club’s general manager, Mark Porter, told CP24 that the club has been damaged by flooding in the past.

“Six years ago, April 2011, the water levels weren’t quite this high but they were very high and a southwest wind of about 90 kilometres an hour came up, resulting in about half a million dollars damage to the dock system… and the clubhouse,” Porter said.

“Lesson learned. We are not taking any chances this time.”

He noted that other properties along the waterfront are also taking steps to prevent flooding.

Porter said the club is in contact with a number of weather-related agencies, including Environment Canada, on a regular basis to stay on top of developments.

“We have to pay particular attention to the wind direction and the amount of wind,” he added.

According to a joint U.S.-Canada commission, Lake Ontario is at its highest level in 24 years, roughly 51 centimetres above average, because of near-record spring rains.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority told CP24 on Wednesday afternoon that incelement weather has taken its toll.

"We have all the precipitation landing on all parts of the city and because the ground is so saturated at this point, the water has no place to go," said waterfront and water levels specialist Nancy Gaffney.

"Then we have the lake rising as well, so when the winds are coming from certain directions, it's just blowing the water right onto land in some of the lower lying areas."

This includes winds blowing from the southeast which cause higher than average waves, the conservation authority added.

It says fluctuation in lake levels is a natural process.

Heavy rain is in the forecast all day Thursday and Friday and Toronto is expected to see some precipitation this weekend.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected to return to the region early next week.

-With files from the Associated Press