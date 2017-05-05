

Chris Fox And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ferry service to the Toronto Islands has been restricted and crews are sandbagging a low-lying area of the coastline in Bowmanville in the face of continued rainfall on Friday.

Access to the Island has been restricted to residents, staff and emergency personnel only amid concerns about flooding. But officials on shore say the Don Valley Parkway will remain open to traffic throughout Friday.

The city says that it is cancelling ferry service to Centre Island and the Hanlan's Point Docks and restricting service to Ward's Island Dock to “to required individuals only” as part of its efforts to “mitigate the impact of wet weather.”

The restrictions, which will remain in effect until further notice, come as the city continues to get inundated with rain.

Toronto has already been pelted with 15 millimetres of rain and the total could reach 50 to 70 millimetres by Saturday night, prompting fears about flooding on the Toronto Islands.

As a precaution, the city kept a staffed ferry ready and waiting on the island overnight in the event that any of the 700 Toronto Islands residents had to be evacuated.

Staff and students from the Island Public School have also been relocated to Nelson Mandela Park Public School due to flooding concerns.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday morning, City of Toronto spokesperson Wynna Brown said that there is already “localized flooding” in some parts of the islands. Brown said that the soil on the island is also “extremely saturated” due to the amount of rain the city has seen so far this spring.

“City crews are working very closely with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) to put mitigation measures in place to protect infrastructure and city assets. Of course public safety is always our number one concern,” Brown said.

Mayor Tory told CP24 on Friday that about a dozen homes on the Toronto Islands have been affected by flooding so far, however there are fears that others could be penetrated by floodwaters as the rain gets heavier later this afternoon.

Tory said people across the city should be mindful of the rain and should consider staying off the roads.

“I would just say to people, please use public transportation today, don’t drive and just use common sense around waterways,” he said. “We will get through this. It is just rain. There is a lot of it. But we will get through it.”

Low-lying area in Bowmanville at risk

Emergency crews have been sent to Cedar Crest Beach Road, an isolated residential area on the Lake Ontario coast in Bowmanville, with the expectation that the area will be vulnerable to flooding on Friday.

Durham Regional Police officers are going door-to-door to “assess residents’ needs,” officials say.

Anyone who wishes to leave the Cedar Crest Beach Road area can go to an evacuation centre opened at the Newcastle & District Recreation Complex at 1780 Rudell Road, but emergency management officials stress that a mandatory evacuation of the area has not been ordered at this time.

“We are not at that point yet. We are going to continue to sandbag. As long as the sump pumps are keeping the basements clear and as long as the sandbags are keeping the lake away we are OK. But you want to be in front of it so we opened the evacuation centre and we have had the police out a couple times knocking on doors,” Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster told CP24 on Friday afternoon. “All we can do is keep putting those sandbags down.”

Potential transit impacts

As the rain continues to fall in Toronto, there are concerns about potential flooding disrupting some public transit service.

Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said that water levels have risen near the Richmond Hill Go corridor and could eventually prompt the rerouting of the train along an alternative corridor that skips several stations.

“We have a high water alarm but the water is just below it,” she said. “If the alarm goes off it means the Richmond Hill corridor is flooding and we need to adjust service.”

TTC service was running according to schedule on Friday morning but spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 that commuters should still leave extra time to get to their destinations.

Green said the TTC has extra staff on hand today in the event of flooding in the subway system but is hopeful that service will continue to run smoothly.

“We are set to go should anything happen but we are OK as of right now,” he said.

DVP closure averted

The city had said that flooding could prompt the closure of the Don Valley Parkway at 3 p.m. as a safety precaution. But crews measuring water levels in the southern portion of the highway said there was no need to close it as widespread flooding was no longer likely.

In 2013, the DVP was closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Bloor Street after the Don River overflowed its bank, sending waters onto the highway.

Officials told CP24 on Friday afternoon that they will continue to monitor the accumulation in areas around the DVP and have not ruled out closing the highway later on Friday if conditions change.