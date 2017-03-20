

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Today is the first official day of spring but Torontonians shouldn’t dig out the shorts and T-shirts just yet, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips warns.

“I think that we always have to be patient. In Toronto, typically 10 per cent of our annual snowfall comes after the first day of spring and I don’t need to remind Torontonians that last winter, the toughest winter month was April,” Phillips told CP24 Monday.

Phillips was quick to point out that this past winter was anything but normal.

“I think what really surprised me was February, the warmest February on record,” he said.

And although Toronto has experienced below-seasonal temperatures so far in March, Phillips said things could be looking up next month.

“Our models are showing for the Toronto area, for southern Ontario, we think the spring- April, May and early June- will be warmer than normal,” he added.

Spring arrived in Toronto on Monday with reasonably mild weather but it appears the winter is not quite ready to call it quits.

Toronto will see a high of 8 C Monday but there is a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries later today.

Tuesday will feel more spring-like with a high of 11 C but a mid-week temperature drop is on the horizon.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of -2 C on Wednesday and 4 C on Thursday.

Warmer weather will make a comeback next weekend but rain and a chance of flurries are also in the forecast.