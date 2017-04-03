

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





It may be a good time to put away the parkas and dig out your raincoats this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and Hamilton as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham.

The national weather agency is warning of a “significant early April rainfall” in the region starting today.

“A large and moisture laden Texas low is forecast to track towards the Great Lakes today, crossing Lake Huron and Georgian Bay into Central Ontario Tuesday,” the weather advisory read.

“Rain from this low will move into areas extending from the Golden Horseshoe to Lake Huron by early this evening, then spread northeast to remaining regions including the national capital by midnight.”

Environment Canada says periods of rain will persist Tuesday, which will result in a “wet, dull and dreary day.”

The region could see total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 millimetres and the rain is expected to end Tuesday night.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C. More rain is on the way on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend appears to be more promising with sun in the forecast and daytime highs of 12 C and 13 C respectively.