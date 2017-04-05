

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Residents of the Greater Toronto Area are in for a healthy dose of rainfall over the next couple of days with 50 millimetres of rain expected to fall by Thursday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto, Hamilton and the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham ahead of heavy rainfall, which is expected to arrive overnight on Wednesday.

“Another round of significant April rain (is) on the way. Low pressure from the American Midwest will track just south of the great lakes on Thursday. Periods of rain will spread across the region tonight and continue Thursday. Some areas may exceed 40 (millimetres). Rainfall warnings may be required,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“Colder air with brisk northerly winds is forecast Thursday night, changing the rain to a slushy accumulation of snow by Friday morning. The snow should wind down on Friday.”

Toronto and Region Conservation authority says localized flooding is possible, especially on roadways and in low-lying areas that were already saturated.

"Avoid driving through flooded roadways," the conservation authoritie's statement warned.

Also covered in the warning are Waterloo Region, Brant County, Niagara, Barrie, Orillia and the Kawarthas.

But things are looking up this weekend, the national weather agency says.

“A dramatic change to spring-like warmth is likely beginning on the weekend,” it explained.

Toronto will see sunny skies and a high of 12 C on Saturday and Sunday will see a high of 14 C.

Early next week, the city is expected to hit double-digit temperatures.